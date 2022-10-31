SALT LAKE CITY — The Grizzlies taking on the Utah Jazz Monday for the second time in three days but the first time with Ja Morant on the floor.

After missing Saturday night’s one-point loss to the Jazz with a non-COVID illness, Morant was back in the line-up for the Grizzlies and scored a game high 37 points.

Dillon Brooks chipped in 19 but Utah outscores the Grizzlies 74-48 in the second and third quarters on their way to the 121-105 win thanks to 31 from Lauri Markkanen to lead six Jazz in double figures.

Former Grizzly star Mike Conley hitting 5 of Utah’s 19 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies, who were playing without Desmond Bane, were outscored by 33 points from behind the 3-point line.

Grizz end their four game road trip Wednesday night in Portland.