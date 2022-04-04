MEMPHIS – One week left.

That is all that’s left in the regular season for the Grizzlies and with their playoff spot as the two seed in the Western Conference already secured, the only thing the Grizz are focused on over these final four games is the health of the roster.

Namely star guard Ja Morant.

Morant has missed the last seven games with a sore right knee and is set to be re-evaluated later in the week, meaning he could see some action in a couple of games before the postseason.

The operative word there is ‘could’ as Morant continues to ramp up his preparation including Monday at practice before the Grizzlies flew out to Salt Lake City.

“Yeah, he’s progressing well. We didn’t do anything contact wise but some unscripted things and some scripted things at practice, he was a full participant. He’s doing his individual workout right now and trending well,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Still, that evaluation is middle of the week. Still to be determined there but he’s progressing well. It’s health but it’s also competitive chemistry. Getting him back in the fold with our group is super important but if it’s not until the playoffs, it’s not until the playoffs. We’re just going to take the guidance from the medical team.”

Morant is still out for Tuesday’s Jazz game.

Dillon Brooks is listed as doubtful with hip soreness.