BROOKYLN – Suns—Check.

Warriors–Check.

Jazz—Check.

And now…Nets—Check.

Against the best of the best in the NBA, it is the Grizzlies who are the best in the NBA with 14 wins against teams with winning records.

Doing much of that damage, on the road. Like in Brooklyn Monday night where the Grizz took down Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets, getting another huge game from Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies third year star guard becoming the first player in team history to score 30 or more in four straight games, putting up 36 points in the Grizzlies fifth straight win.

Playing to MVP chants from Nets fans at the Barclays Center.

“It’s surreal. Obviously something I’ve been working for, to prove that I am one of the top players in this league,” Morant said. “My play as of late, helping me with that but to hear MVP chants on the road, showing me love and respect, is big time.”

“He’s special,” said Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane. “I mean, people are debating whether or not he should be an All Star. I mean I think we should be debating whether or not he’s the best point guard in the league.”

“You see him blossom in front of our eyes. Since college, he’s been on this trajectory,” said Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant. “As a basketball fan, you can’t wait to see what it’s like, years going forward.”

And the accolades just keep rolling in for the Grizzlies as on Tuesday, Taylor Jenkins was named the Western Conference Coach of the Month after leading the Grizz to an NBA best and franchise record 12 wins in December.