Morant out for 3-5 weeks with Grade 2 ankle sprain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks, the team said Tuesday.

An MRI on Tuesday revealed the severity of the sprain after initial X-Rays on Monday night showed no fracture.

He was hurt in Memphis’ 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, when he attempted to block forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot’s shot and landed awkwardly on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped to the sideline in pain before collapsing next to the Grizzlies’ bench and eventually needed to taken by wheelchair to the locker room.

He was ruled out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter, with the team calling it a left ankle sprain.

The @memgrizz today announced the following injury update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/VxXfzaKy3M — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020