MEMPHIS – Ja Morant is the best player in the Western Conference…for this week anyway.

Monday, the Grizzlies star guard named the Western Conference Player of the Week after leading the Grizz to a 3 and 0 record where Morant averaged almost 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game in wins over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

Morant scored 30 points in all three of those wins to become just the fourth Grizzly to score 30 or more in three straight games.

Surprisingly, this is the first player of the week honor in Morant’s career.