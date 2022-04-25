MEMPHIS – It’s not the MVP but after leading one of the NBA’s most improved teams to 56 wins and the second best record in the league, Ja Morant named the NBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday with Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins handling the presentation after practice.

“Ja Morant. Ja Morant. Please come here. 2021-2022 Most Improved Player of the Year.”

Morant mobbed by his teammates because, like everything else this season, Morant enjoyed this moment with his teammates.

He hoisted up the M.I.P. trophy after upping his points from 19 to over 27 this year, becoming the first player ever to win Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player.

The hard work he’s put in… rewarded again.

“Feel like, you know, in life, you always want to be a better you. For me, that’s on and off the floor,” Morant said. “This offseason, I took it upon myself to be better in a lot of areas on the court. It’s the reason I’m sitting here receiving this award.

With another award to put in his trophy case, what’s next for the Grizzlies’ franchise star?

“As this year goes, obviously, I’m not a finalist for MVP. That’s definitely on my list. Being a champion and potentially a Finals MVP.”

Morant was one of three Grizzlies to finish top ten in the voting for Most Improved Player.

Desmond Bane finished fifth.

Jaren Jackson Junior tenth.