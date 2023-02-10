MEMPHIS – For a second straight year and for the first time in franchise history, the Memphis Grizzlies will have a starter in the NBA All-Star Game with Ja Morant, now doing it in back to back seasons

Friday, Morant was named as an injury replacement for Golden State guard Steph Curry and will represent the Western Conference as a starter in next weekend’s All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Averaging a team best 27 points and 8 assists, Morant will be joined in Utah by first-time All-Star and Grizzly teammate Jaren Jackson Jr.

This year’s All-Star game is set for Sunday, February 19th.