Grizzlies’ Ja Morant gets larger than life in new Downtown Memphis mural

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you think Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant has become a larger-than-life figure here in Memphis, he has — on and off off the court.

A mural of Morant was unveiled in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday, on the side of Slim and Husky’s Pizza, about a mile from FedExForum.

The mural, done by talented local artist Jamond Bullock, is part of Morant’s new licensing deal with Panini for autographed merchandise and trading cards for one of the NBA’s top young stars.

“It means a lot, especially for me being here only a year and things like that are already happening in the community,” Morant said. “As far as me going to see it, it’s emotional. I’m thankful and grateful for it all. Really can’t say nothing besides that I’m blessed. As much as Memphis loves me, I love Memphis.”

.@JaMorant has become Larger than Life here in Memphis and this mural on the side of Slim and Husky's Pizza is just the latest reminder. Morant reacts to the mural designed by artist Jamond Bullock as part of a deal with Panini. "As much as Memphis loves me, I love Memphis. pic.twitter.com/JuRQDgC7LK — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) December 23, 2020

Morant and the Grizzlies tip off the season tonight against the Spurs.