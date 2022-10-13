DETROIT– Save to say Ja Morant is ready for the regular season.

Morant scoring a game high 31 points Thursday night, including 17 in the third quarter, to lead the Grizzlies to a 126-111 win over the Pistons.

Morant finishing the night with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists… all in just 25 minutes.

Desmond Bane scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half.

Former Tiger and Pistons first round pick Jalen Duren had seven points to go along with a game-high 12 rebounds.

The only down moment for the Grizzlies came last in the first half when Steven Adams walked gingerly to the locker room after colliding with Detroit’s Corey Joseph and did not return to the floor for the second half.

Something to monitor as we head toward Wednesday night’s season opener against the Knicks.