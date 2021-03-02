Morant leads Grizzlies to easy win in DC against the Wizards

WASHINGTON DC — Ja Morant had 35 points and 10 assists, De’Anthony Melton and Dillon Brooks each added 20 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Washington Wizards 125-111.
Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis, which has won back-to-back road games for the first time since winning four in a row away as part of a seven-game win streak that began in January.
Russell Westbrook scored 23 points and had 15 assists for the Wizards, but also committed eight of Washington’s 22 turnovers. Bradley Beal also scored 23 points for Washington, which has now lost two in a row.