Morant is fourth in early fan voting for NBA All-Star Game

MEMPHIS — Whether or not it is a good idea, it looks like the NBA will hold its annual All-Star Game this year on March seventh, most likely in Atlanta.

The league and its players association are working out the final details which looks to include both a slam dunk and three-point contest.

But will it include the Grizzlies Ja Morant? The early returns look promising.

Thursday, the NBA released its first batch of fan voting for All-Star starters and Morant sits fourth amongst guards in the Western Conference. That is ahead of Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker,.both All-Stars last year and perennial All-Star Chris Paul. Morant, though, is well behind the top three of Steph Curry, Luka Doncic and Damian Lillard. Only the top two are voted in with the fans making up 50-percent of the tally with 25-percent going to the coaches, 25-percent to the players.

Morant’s best shot is to be selected as a Western Conference reserve. The Grizzlies second-year star guard is averaging over 19 points and 7 assists a game.