MILWAUKEE — Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was forced to the locker room after jamming his fingers into former Grizzly teammate Jae Crowder Friday night in Milwaukee.

The injury happened in the first quarter.

Morant returned to the bench before halftime with two fingers taped on his right hand.

Morant checked back into the game midway through the second quarter and finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists to help the Grizzlies wrap up the two seed in the Western Conference playoff race.

“We shouldn’t have any concerns. They did X-rays in the first half. He just obviously had this little collision in front of our bench. X-rays were negative. Medical team cleared him to come back and then we were just precautionary in that second half,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Being smart. Iced it up. Hopefully we’re good to go.”

Morant seems unlikely to play when the Grizzlies close out the regular season Sunday in Oklahoma City.