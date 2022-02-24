MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Major scare but maybe, crisis averted in the Twin Cities for the Grizzlies.

With five minutes to go in the third quarter, Ja Morant went down with an apparent hip injury, forced to the sideline and then, walking gingerly to the locker room.

But at the start of the fourth quarter, Morant was back on the floor and back in the line-up for the Grizzlies.

Morant scoring 10 of his 20 points in the fourth on that bad leg but it wouldn’t be enough as Minnesota beats the Grizzlies in the first game out of the All-Star Break 119-114.

DeAngelo Russell scored 23 of his season high 37 in the fourth. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Rookie Ziaire Williams and Jaren Jackson Junior each had 21 in a losing effort.