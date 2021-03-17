Morant hits game winner with under a second to play to help Grizzlies beat the red-hot Heat

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson celebrates with guard Ja Morant (12) after Morant scored the game winning shot against the Miami Heat in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant scored the game winning lay-up with under two seconds to go, breaking an 85-all tie, to help the Memphis Grizzlies snap a three game losing streak with an 89-85 win over the Miami Heat.

Spoiling the homecoming of former Memphis Tiger Precious Achiuwa.

Achiuwa with a rough night in his first game back inside FedExForum since March of 2020, going just 1 of 5 from the floor and 0 of 2 from the line to finish with two points and five rebounds in ten minutes of play.

Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 24 points but the Heat saw their five game winning streak snapped when the Grizzlies closed the third quarter on a 17-0 run.

Morant, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton all scored 13 points to lead the Grizzlies. Melton also pulled down a career high 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies win late!!! A look at the @JaMorant game winner with just over a second left to knock off @MiamiHEAT 89-85.



Morant's reaction in the postgame–

"When in doubt..call 12." pic.twitter.com/UK3oF3rn3O — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) March 18, 2021