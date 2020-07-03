Morant healthy and focused as Grizzlies ready for Orlando

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist to center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — For the first time since the NBA suspended its season almost four months ago, we got a chance to hear from Rookie of the Year front runner Ja Morant on Thursday as the Grizzlies continue mandatory individual workouts, leading up to their trip to Disney in Orlando next week.

And bad news for the rest of the NBA.

Morant is feeling better than ever heading into the NBA restart and because of the nearly four month lay-off.

Morant had added twelve pounds of muscle and that troublesome knee he had scoped before the draft last year is no longer an issue.

That leaves Morant with a singular focus heading into Orlando.

“Winning. I’m going out there to win. Prove people wrong, Ja Morant said. “Feeling in more shape. My knee’s feeling way better. No pain or anything. Actually feeling like I’m actually leaving the floor easier and jumping higher,” Morant said.

“I’ve just been taking this time to focus on my body, making sure everything’s good so when it’s time to go out and play, I’ll be fine.”

The Grizzlies open play in Orlando on July 31st against the Portland Trailblazers.