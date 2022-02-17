CLEVELAND – With the eyes of the NBA set squarely on Cleveland this weekend, the Grizzlies Ja Morant looks to steal the show among many of the game’s best, despite being a first time All-Star.

How big a name and how great a game is Morant bringing to Cleveland?

Well, there is a mural draped on a building in downtown Cleveland featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Ja… and his joggles.

“Just my picture being there is a blessing. Definitely something I’m not used to,” Morant said. Something I’ve worked for. Something I’ve earned with my play. Happy.”