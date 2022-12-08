MEMPHIS – I think it’s safe to say that by the time Ja Morant is done wearing the Beale Street Blue, he’ll own just about every meaningful record in Grizzlies franchise history.

Morant grabbing another piece of history Wednesday night as the Grizz won a fourth straight game and now sit just a half game out of first place in the Western Conference.

Morant posting his sixth career triple double against Oklahoma City, moving him past Marc Gasol for the most in team history.

Morant finishing the night with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, locking up his triple double with a couple of fabulous fourth quarter assists in the 123-102 win.

We’ve seen Morant become one of the NBA’s premier players but when did the Grizzlies know he was going to be special?

“Day one. What a special night, huge congrats to Ja. We celebrated him just a moment ago in the locker room, and he immediately just put all the shine on his teammates and said, ‘I appreciate all that you do’. He wants to celebrate with them,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “We knew his capabilities, the high-level player, high-level teammate that he is. This is just one of many. When he came off, I said ‘Just keep it going, you got more to come’, and he was like, ‘You know it’.”

“An honor, big time. I know a lot of great players have been in this organization, and for me to be the franchise-record holder for triple doubles, it’s crazy.” Morant said. “I feel like it’s something you got to earn, but I feel like my teammates are right up there with me, with history. Obviously, it’s my name, but without those guys, it wouldn’t have been possible.”