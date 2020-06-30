Morant apologizes for profane, anti-police twitter post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies rookie phenom Ja Morant apologized Monday for reposting a picture on Twitter that many saw as anti-police.

A four letter profanity was photoshopped above Morant’s number 12 on the back of his jersey.

Morant deleted the post, saying it didn’t clearly and accurately convey what he wanted to share.

Morant said he knows there are good cops, and a few are family.

This post intended to “focus on the bad cops who get away with the murder of unarmed black men and women and those who continue to harass peaceful BLACK LIVES MATTER protestors,” Morant said on twitter.

“You may see me as just a basketball player and I may lose fans for taking a stand, but I won’t stay silent,” Morant said.

The fight for racial equality and social justice will remain a big part of the league’s return to play plan.

ESPN reported Monday that the NBA is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the court at all three arenas it will use at Disney in Orlando.