Morant and the Grizzlies knock off Curry and the Warriors to punch their ticket the NBA Playoffs

Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, center, shoots against Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, left, and Jordan Poole during the second half of an NBA basketball Western Conference play-in game in San Francisco, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO — Ja Morant said he was packing for a three-game road trip. Good thing.

For the first time since 2017, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading to the NBA Playoffs, getting 35 points from Morant, including a career high five 3-pointers, as the Grizzlies knock off and knock out Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors 117-112 in overtime.

The Warriors got 39 from Curry and made up a ten-point deficit in the game’s final three minutes, even having a chance at the win but Draymond Green’s runner missed, at the buzzer.

That’s when the Grizzlies got big shots from both Grayson Allen and rookie Xavier Tillman but it was Morant who sealed the deal.

Morant with 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, sending the Grizzlies to Salt Lake City for a match-up with a very familiar face—former Grizz great Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz.

“I like when the pressure’s on me. I got all the confidence in the world in my game. Late, coach tried to set a screen. I just told him to move. I want that pressure,” Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. “We battled all season. Had a chance to go my rookie season. Fell short a couple games. Learned from it. Doing what we had to do and now we’re here.”

Game one of that Best-of-seven series is Sunday night.