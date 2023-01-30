MEMPHIS – Only two players in Grizzlies franchise history have posted back to back triple-doubles.

One you know.

The other… not so much.

One is Delon Wright back in April 2019. Wright played all of 26 games for the Grizzlies.

The other guy… much more well known.

Ja Morant putting up his second straight triple-double Sunday night against the Pacers, helping the Grizzlies put an end to their five-game losing streak.

Morant with 27 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for career triple-double number nine.

Morant teaming up with Jaren Jackson Junior for a huge night from this team’s, two franchise players.

Jackson finishing with 28 points and 8 rebounds, to go along with five blocks.

Exactly what this team needed.

Get back home and get off the schneid.

“It just shows, when we play our basketball and play with some energy, the majority of time, we win basketball games,” Morant said. We needed it. Obviously, we was in a terrible slump that we haven’t been in in years. Dropping five games on the road. Obviously, that’s not our identity. That’s not like us.”

“That’s very important. Make sure you stop the bleeding, come together,” Jackson said. “I think maybe coming home helped, for sure. Yeah, man, put it together. It’s important. It feels good.”

Next up for the Grizzlies is Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night at FedExForum in a game that’s expected to mark the Grizzlies debut of Danny Green.

Green hasn’t played in eight months after tearing his ACL in last year’s playoffs while with the Philadelphia 76ers.