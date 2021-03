Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS — Ja Morant had 29 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Boston Celtics 132-126 in overtime.

Dillon Brooks added 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as the Grizzlies won for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Jaylen Brown led Boston with 27 points, and Jeff Teague finished with a season-high 26 points. Robert Williams III had 17, and Marcus Smart scored 16.