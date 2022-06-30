MEMPHIS – The Memphis Grizzlies and star guard Ja Morant have agreed to the richest contract in franchise history with the two sides coming to terms on a new five-year/193 million dollar extension.

It’s a deal that could grow to be worth north of 230 million bucks.

This was a no brainer as, at just 22 years old, Morant is already one of the NBA’s elite talents and was voted the league’s Most Improved Player after leading the Grizzlies to the second best record in the NBA.

Morant averaged 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists this past season.

Morant’s tweet after the news broke overnight— Memphis is my home.

Grizz fans love the sound of that.