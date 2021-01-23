Moody, Tate pace Arkansas in 92-71 win over Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt forward Myles Stute, left, and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) fight for the ball with Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Arkansas won 92-71. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE (AP) — Moses Moody scored 26 points with eight rebounds Jalen Tate scored 25 and Arkansas led all the way in a 92-71 win over Vanderbilt. D.J. Harvey scored 16 points and Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 15 for Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt was without the services of sophomore Dylan Disu due to contact tracing for COVID-19. Justin Smith’s layup with 14:54 remaining made it a 57-46 advantage and the Razorbacks led by double figures the rest of the way.

Arkansas had a 39-29 rebounding edge, in part a function of Disu’s absence, the SEC’s second-leading rebounder at 8.4 per game.