MEMPHIS – South campus at the University of Memphis is about to become a very busy place.

Fall practice begins for football on Wednesday and Brooks Monaghan is prepping his women’s soccer team for another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, Monaghan’s Tigers made it to the school’s ever Sweet 16, continuing to cement themselves as one of the top programs in the country.

Now, the U of M has added ten new players with hopes of going even farther.

<“It’s been great to be able to say that four of the last five years we’ve won conference championships. We’ve been ranked in the top 20 the last five years. All that stuff. I mean, you sell it, you sell it. But you’re selling the truth. I mean, recruiting is a big sales pitch but we feel that, when we say it, we back it up,” Monaghan said. “There’s a lot of potential out there but at the end of the day, potential is only a word if they don’t, if the kids don’t bring it.”>

The season starts against Southern on August 17th.