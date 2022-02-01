STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored 20 points and Garrison Brooks scored a season-high 18 points and Mississippi State beat South Carolina 78-64 to end a two-game losing streak.

James Reese V’s basket with 15:42 brought the Gamecocks within 10-9 and from there Mississippi State took control.

Brooks followed with a layup, D.J. Jeffries made a pair of foul shots, Molinar followed with a layup and the Bulldogs were on their way to a 13-0 run in a four-and-a-half minute span.

Mississippi State led 45-23 at halftime.