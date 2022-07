MEMPHIS – One of the biggest names in St. Louis Cardinals history is heading back to Memphis.

Soon to be Hall of Fame catcher Yadier Molina will be in a Redbirds uniform later this week, starting a rehab assignment with the ‘Birds on Thursday and Friday as Molina tries to work his way back from knee soreness that has limited him to just 38 games.

Molina, who’s been rehabbing in his native Puerto Rico since the injury in mid June, is hopeful to be back in St. Louis by early August.