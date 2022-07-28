MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Yadier Molina went 0 for-3 with a hit by pitch, scoring once in his return to the diamond.

His return to Memphis.

Molina, out since June 15th with a knee issue, began his rehab assignment with the Redbirds by hitting second in the line-up as the team’s designated hitter.

While he failed to get a hit, Molina did reach base three times, twice on errors and even stole a base in the Redbirds four-run fifth inning.

The hope is that Molina can catch tomorrow and Saturday before a hopeful return to St. Louis and his Cardinal teammates.

“I can’t wait to go back with them and enjoy the rest of the season. But also, our mentality is to win games,” Molina said. “Right now, that’s our plan. To win games. Like I say, I can’t wait to get back.”

Before beginning his Hall of Fame career in St. Louis, Molina was a Memphis Redbird.

Being back in the Bluff City, almost two decades later, brings back some fond memories for the famed #4.

“Yeah. This is a special for me. I’m happy to be back playing the game and to do the rehab here in Memphis,” Molina said. “It’s great for me. It’s a great city. I mean, they love baseball. I spent only two months over here in Memphis, but I had a blast over here.”