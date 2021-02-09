Mohajir leaves Arkansas State looking for a new Athletics Director

JONESBORO, Ark. — Arkansas State is in need of a new Athletics Director and the Red Wolves have the University of Tennessee to thank for it.

After nine years at his alma mater, Terry Mohajir is leaving the Red Wolves for Orlando, named as the new Athletic at Central Florida and taking over at UCF for Danny White. White left the Knights to take over in Knoxville.

Thanks to White, Mohajir’s first order of business at Central Florida will be to find a new head football coach after White hired Josh Heupel with the Volunteers..

Good thing Mohajir knows a thing or two about coaching searches, bringing Blake Anderson, Bryan Harsin and, most recently, Butch Jones to Jonesboro.