MEMPHIS – Memphis 901 FC making official one of the biggest signings in United Soccer League history, let alone 901 history.

Former USA national team member and D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid signing ON to play with 901 fc.

The 32 year old tallied 290 appearances for DC United of Major League Soccer over a 13-year pro career, not to mention representing the United States in international competition from 2012 through 2020.

Hamid was part of two CONCACAF Gold Cup victories.

Now he’s part of the 901.

“Made a playoff run last year. So now my goal is to help add to that. Obviously, as a competitor, we want to be champions. We want to win a trophy and help this organization grow,” Hamid said. “But for me to add any sort of value to the team on the field, I think is going to be massive. I’m bringing a lot of experience to the team.”

“Huge day, massive day for the club. It feels like one of our biggest days and we’ve had some really good ones,” said 901 FC Sporting Director and Team USA legend Tim Howard. “We feel lucky. We feel fortunate. I had the good fortune of being his teammate. I played against him. This feels immense for the city and for the club.”