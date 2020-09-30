MLB: Appalachian League now a college summer circuit for college players

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball has started the process of eliminating minor league affiliates. It announced that the Appalachian League is being converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday.
MLB has proposed cutting minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year.
The Appalachian League had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911. It includes teams in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and West Virginia.
