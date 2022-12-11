STARKVILLE, Miss – Mississippi State University released a statement Sunday stating that the Bulldogs head football coach Mike Leach has been hospitalized due to ‘personal health issue’.

Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach’s condition.

Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett, will lead the team until returns to the program.

Mississippi State will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida on January 2nd.