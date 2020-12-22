Mississippi State wins again at home, routs MVSU 87-48

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points, Tolu Smith had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Mississippi State routed Mississippi Valley State 87-48.
Molinar had 12 points in the first half and finished 6-of-10 shooting.
Smith made 6 of 8 shots and matched his career best in rebounds.
D.J. Stewart Jr. added 15 points and made three of the Bulldogs’ nine 3-pointers.
Mississippi State (5-3) extended its home winning streak to 13 games dating back to last season, the longest active stretch in the Southeastern Conference.
Terry Collins scored 17 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (0-8). Devin Gordon had 16 points.
