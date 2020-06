PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 28: A baseball with MLB logo is seen at Citizens Bank Park before a game between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies on June 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Middle infielders Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg both became first round picks Wednesday night during the first night of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Foscue coming off the board first, taken 14th overall by the Texas Rangers.

Westburg followed that up by being selected 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Foscue, who was MSU’s highest draft pick since Hunter Renfroe back in 2013, combined with Westburg to play in 265 career games over three seasons in Starkville.