FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mississippi State’s defense limited Arkansas to 200 yards a lone field goal, which came on the Razorbacks’ first drive, as the Bulldogs picked up their first SEC win on the season, 7-3. Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright started in place of the injured Will Rogers and threw a second-quarter touchdown pass to Jo’quavious Marks to give Mississippi State the only points it would need. Wright finished 8 of 12 passing for 85 yards and he ran for another 60 on 11 carries.

