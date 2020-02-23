Mississippi State no match for hot-shooting Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, TX – FEBRUARY 24: Head coach Ben Howland of the Mississippi State Bulldogs watches the action late in their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena on February 24, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Josh Nebo matched a career high with 21 points, Savion Flagg added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Texas A&M had its best shooting performance of the season in an 87-75 victory over Mississippi State.

Wendell Mitchell scored all 20 of his points in the second half for Texas A&M, which collected its second NET top 50 win of the week.

Quenton Jackson added 18 points and Emanuel Miller had 10.

The Aggies shot 59.6%, besting their previous high mark of 56% in the season opener against Northwestern State.

Tyson Carter scored 19 points to lead Mississippi State.