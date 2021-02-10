Mississippi State loses at home to LSU

Mississippi State coach Ben Howland watches the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Cameron Thomas scored 25 points, Javonte Smart had 22 points and 11 assists, and LSU pulled away down the stretch to beat Mississippi State 94-80.

Darius Days added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Trendon Watford had 14 points for LSU (12-6, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Deivon Smith made a layup to cap an 8-2 spurt that trimmed Mississippi State’s deficit to 73-70 with 8 minutes to play. Smart answered with a step-back fade-away jumper and Thomas followed with a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run that pushed LSU’s lead into double figures for good.

Tolu Smith had 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Mississippi State (11-10, 5-7).