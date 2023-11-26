STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to be its new head coach. Lebby has been offensive coordinator for the Sooners the last two years after two seasons holding the same position at Mississippi. Lebby is the son-in-law of former Baylor coach Art Briles and worked as an assistant under Briles, who was fired an an investigation into the mishandling of sexual assault complaints by the school and athletic department. This will be his first head coaching job and Mississippi State’s third head coach in as many seasons. The Bulldogs finished their season 5-7.

