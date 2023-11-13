MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi State has fired coach Zach Arnett just 10 games into his 1st season as the late Mike Leach’s replacement.
Arnett was named head coach in December soon after Leach died unexpectedly from a heart condition. He then coached the Bulldogs to a bowl victory over Illinois in January.
WREG is working to gather more details and will provide them as they become available.