TAMPA, Fla. — Tolu Smith scored 20 points with 12 rebounds and 10th-seeded Mississippi State dominated the second half in beating seventh-seeded South Carolina 73-51 in a second-round SEC tournament game.

Smith was 8-of-14 shooting in collecting his fourth double-double this season for the Bulldogs, who will take on two-seed and ninth-ranked Tennessee in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Iverson Molinar added 19 points.

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points, for the Gamecocks, who had only four field goals in the second half.