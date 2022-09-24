OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Sports Zone team will be live on Saturday, September 24 with special coverage of the college football games featuring Mississippi’s teams. The show starts at noon on WREG.com.

Watch it streaming live here at noon.

No. 16 Ole Miss will face Tulsa at home at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be on the SEC Network.

Mississippi State will face Bowling Green at home at 11 a.m. CT. The game will also be on the SEC Network.

Southern Miss will face Tulane in New Orleans at 6 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN+.

Jackson State will face Mississippi Valley State in Jackson at 1 p.m. CT. The game will also air on ESPN+.

Alcorn State will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman at 6 p.m. CT. The game will air on HBCU Go.