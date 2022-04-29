LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Cleveland Browns draft Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson, Jr. with the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to NFL.com, Emerson matriculated from Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida, to Mississippi State as a three-star recruit in 2019. He started five of 13 appearances as a true freshman (32 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one interception).

Emerson started all 11 games in 2020, leading the Bulldogs with 11 pass breakups and making 72 tackles, 1.5 for loss. Emerson started 12 games in 2021, posting 50 tackles, three for loss and three pass breakups, and opted out of the team’s bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft