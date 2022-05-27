MEMPHIS – While Penny Hardaway continues to work the transfer portal to help fill out the many holes on his roster, Hardaway is also hoping to see a couple of his veterans return to the U of M.

DeAndre Williams and Lester Quinones both have entered their names in the NBA Draft and have until June 1st to withdraw.

Both seem likely to return to school and the Tigers.

One that won’t… should come as no surprise.

Josh Minott has decided to stay in the draft after just one season at Memphis. That according to CBS Sports Jon Rothstein.

Minott’s athleticism and strong showing in the pre-draft process seems to have peaked the interest of many an nba team. Interest that could make Minott a first round pick in next month’s draft.

He was done with the Tigers anyway as, had he removed his name from the draft and returned to college, it wouldn’t have been at Memphis.