KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Milton III threw a career-high four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to lead No. 25 Tennessee to a 48-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday. The game had several incidents late in the second quarter that led to skirmishes and six unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Milton passed for 383 yards, his top production in six seasons — three for the Volunteers and three for Michigan. Ramel Keyton caught four passes for 122 yards and two TDs to help Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) end a two-game losing streak. The Commodores (2-10, 0-8) lost their final 10 games of the season.

