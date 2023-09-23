KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Milton III threw for 156 yards and ran for 89 in the first half, leading No. 23 Tennessee to a 45-14 victory over UTSA. Milton played a key role in three early touchdowns for the Volunteers (3-1) — an 81-yard scoring run on the first play of the game and TD passes to Ramel Keyton and Kaleb Webb — as they took a 31-0 lead into halftime. The Roadrunners (1-3) struggled without quarterback Frank Harris, who missed his second game with turf toe. The offensive outburst was a welcome release for Tennessee, which had trouble the last two weeks in a win over Austin Peay and a loss to Florida. The Vols generated just 54 yards and no points in the third quarter, and then responded with two scores in the fourth.

