MEMPHIS – The Mikey Williams saga taking another turn Tuesday, and not in a good way for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers.

For a third time in three months, Williams has seen his preliminary hearing on felony gun charges… postponed. This time, until October tenth.

Williams’ attorney was in court Tuesday morning and asked for the continuance, telling the San Diego Union Tribune that he has received new information and needs additional time to prep.

The 6’3” Williams, a four star combo guard and the prized prospect in Hardaway’s 2023 recruiting class, is facing 28 years in prison if convicted on all six charges he’s facing.

On the basketball front, Hardaway has been willing to wait on williams but this latest delay means that the earliest Williams could join the Tiger program is sometime in mid-October.

That’s almost two months after the start of classes at the U of M and just a couple of weeks before the Tigers preseason opener, making it less and less likely we see Mikey in a Memphis uniform… this season.