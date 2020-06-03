Mike Miller steps down as Memphis Tigers assistant coach

MEMPHIS — After two years as an assistant men’s basketball coach for Penny Hardaway, Mike Miller has stepped down from Hardaway’s staff at the University of Memphis.

Miller made the announcement on social media, saying it’s time to spend more time with family and “wherever the journey will take me next.”

Miller was regarded as the Tigers top recruiter, helping land the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class last season.

After winning rookie of the year with the Orlando Magic in 2001, Miller spent seven seasons with the Grizzlies, winning the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2006 before winning back to back NBA titles with the Miami Heat.

Miller’s son Mason is also a highly touted four-star recruit in the Class of 2021 at Houston High School.

“I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much!” Miller said. “I will always be a TIGER. GTG.”

University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch wished Miller well on Twitter.

“Mike has been a wonderful ambassador for our program and our City and I have no doubt his future will be filled with success,” Veatch said.

The Tigers’ 2019-20 season ended early due to COVID-19, and the team lost highly touted recruit James Wiseman. Despite the up-and-down season, Precious Achiuwa was a consistent star for the team was named both American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. Wiseman and Achiuwa have declared for the NBA Draft.

