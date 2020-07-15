Mike Miller signs on as head boys basketball coach at Houston High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former Memphis Tigers basketball assistant coach Mike Miller has a new position as head coach of Houston High School boys basketball.

The school made the announcement introducing Miller on Wednesday.

“Mike’s addition to our Family further solidifies our never ending quest to give our students the most qualified, most successful and balanced mentors to work with on a daily basis. He is elite by any standard,” Germantown Municipal School District Director of Athletics Chad Becker said.

Miller, a two-time NBA champion and 17-year NBA veteran, left his position of two years with Penny Hardaway and the Tigers after this past season to spend more time with his family.

Time with family is exactly what Miller will get, as his two sons are set to play for the Mustangs this season.

“I’m excited to be a part of an outstanding school like Houston,” Miller said. “The opportunity to coach these kids is going to be an awesome experience. I’m thankful for everything Coach Leonard has done for my children. I’m ready to do my best to continue the culture he quickly created and continue to build a basketball program our community will be proud of!”

