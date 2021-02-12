Mike Miller hopes to make big impact coaching at the high school level

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two-time NBA Champion, former Rookie of the Year and Grizzlies star Mike Miller thinks highly of his son, Mason.

“He’s a little more athletic than I was,” Miller said. “But, he’s really becoming a good shooter. He’s making plays. He’s coming into his own, I’m proud of him.”

Mike now coaches his sons Mason and Mavrick at Houston High School.

And, while he’s grateful to now be able to spend so much time with them, he said coaching your kids is hard.

“It’s been a challenge, making sure I don’t take anything home with me and I hope they don’t do the same thing,” said Miller. “But it’s been a pleasure because at the end of the day I played 17 years in the league, I’m gone a lot. I jumped right into coaching at the University of Memphis. I was gone a lot. So, when corona [virus] hit it was a nice little reset button. So I’m in the gym a lot with them now, it’s fun.”

Mason, a four-star forward and Creighton commit, leads a loaded Mustangs team full of Division I talent.

Although Miller moved down to the high school ranks to be closer to his sons, he also believes his true calling is to get his players better prepared for the next level.

“Obviously coaching college basketball for two years, you see the kids that are prepared and ready and you saw which kids weren’t,” said Miller. “The kids that aren’t are 6 months/8 months behind, it’s hard to catch up. So, my job which I’ve said from the beginning is — do we want to win games? Absolutely. But, I’ll take way more pride out of these kids that are going to go play college basketball that are ready day one when they step on campus. It’s still going to be a lot of ups and downs to get there, but they’re going to be more prepared at understanding what’s at stake when they get there.”

Houston, in search of the school’s first state hoops title, is the favorite in class 3A this season a year after covid canceled its run to the state championship.

And, the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is well on his way to building a powerhouse at Houston.