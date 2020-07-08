Mike Miller discusses tough but right decision to leave the U of M

MEMPHIS — Just over a month ago, Mike Miller stepped away from coaching, resigning his position as Penny Hardaway’s lead recruiter for the Tigers to spend more time with family.

Part of that family, on display Tuesday with Miller on hand out at FACS to watch his son, 2021 four-star forward Mason Miller, take part in a three day training session for a handful of top prospects put on by Hoop City Basketball.

Leaving the U of M, a tough decision but the right one for Miller.

“It was difficult,” Mike Miller said. “Obviously, anytime you have hard decisions to make, stuff that you put a lot of time and effort in and people believe in you like Penny believed in me and gave me the opportunity, but ultimately I had to make the best decision for my family.

What are the odds we’ll see Miller coaching again anytime soon?

“It won’t be awhile. It won’t be awhile,” Miller said. “Like I said, I had an unbelievable time. It was a great opportunity I had but right now I’m focusing on family time.”