Middle College baseball player stays positive even with a canceled senior season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For James Anderson-Fisher baseball is so much more than a game. It’s an escape. A passion. An opportunity. And it was baseball that led him to the Dominican Republic last summer.

“It was for exposure but for me it was for the opportunity. It was the opportunity of a lifetime. Seeing how the baseball culture really is in other countries, and seeing how hard they work, and seeing the dedication they have for the game,” said James Anderson-Fisher.

Little did James know the lessons he learned in those roughly two weeks in the Dominican would become so helpful this season.

“Don’t give up because a lot of those kids have the fight in them to never give up because that’s all they have. If they don’t make it in baseball, they are not going to make it. That’s what their mindset was and that’s what they tried to instill in us,” said Anderson-Fisher

But the senior season he was looking forward to would only last a scrimmage before the Covid-19 pandemic postponed and eventually canceled James’ final year.

“I wanted to be the leader I knew I could be and that got stripped away so fast, like you never know what’s going to happen or when something is going to be taken from you so that’s what I’ve been thinking about lately, like all of this went downhill so fast,” said Anderson-Fisher.

Taking away a season’s worth of college exposure as well.

“Honestly this year meant scholarships. I fear that all those opportunities might go away,” said Anderson-Fisher.

Without games and his future unknown, James would come to the field by his house to practice and simply get away. Bidding his time well until he received the phone call he’ll never forget.

“At first my phone was on do not disturb so it went to voicemail. But then he called again and I answered. I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say,” said Anderson-Fisher.

It was Bethel’s baseball coach in McKenzie, offering James a partial scholarship.

“I’m grateful because not everyone has the opportunity that I have,” said Anderson-Fisher.

Putting what he learned from his trip to the Dominican Republic to good use.

“I never gave up, I know there was times that I wanted to but I didn’t. So just staying positive and not letting the pandemic really get to me was what really motivated me,” said Anderson-Fisher.

Proving patience and perseverance pays off.